West Columbia PD arrests 2 men in connection with robbery of tow truck driver

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested by the West Columbia Police Department following an armed robbery that took place on September 20.
Authorities said Javon Emory Jenkins and Jonathan Wesley Scott had their vehicle towed and were dropped off at a UHaul location on Orchard Drive in West Columbia. While they were there, the two men held the tow truck driver at gunpoint, robbed him, and left the scene with items belonging to the driver.
Police later identified Jenkins and Scott and found them at 1051 Southern Drive in Columbia.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched the apartment and found drugs, money, and several stolen weapons.
Both men were arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy by the West Columbia Police Department.
Additional charges from RCSD are pending.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.