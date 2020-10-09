We need you to help WIS spread some #JoyWithJudi!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is a beautiful day to spread some joy, don’t you agree?
As many of you already know, WIS Anchor Judi Gatson was saddled with a dual diagnosis this past month: COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Thankfully, Judi has recovered tremendously well and is back on WIS airwaves!
As a team and a family here at WIS, we are grateful for her family, doctors and faith for helping her heal from this dangerous disease.
You probably noticed during September that Judi’s normal uplifting Facebook posts were on pause as she battled COVID-19. Now that she’s back to her regularly scheduled social media programming, many of us realized just how much we missed those posts.
Whether it’s daily words of affirmation, the encouragement to lean on faith or the commitment to lift up your community through service and action – we all have been inspired by Judi’s moments of love, kindness and joy on social media.
So, on this day, we want to send her the same joy and love she uses to lift us up each and every day.
On Friday, Oct. 9, we want to see your favorite inspirational T-shirt or message! We know how much Judi loves a positive T-shirt, so break yours out and share a selfie or a photo in it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
You can share it on any social media platform with the hashtag #JoyWithJudi, or submit your photo to Send it to 10.
