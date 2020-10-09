UofSC reports 46 active COVID-19 cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.
However, the number of cases did slightly increase over the last few days.
As of Friday, Oct. 9, there are a total of 46 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
That’s eight more cases compared to Tuesday’s report.
Of those cases, 36 are students and 10 are employees.
Friday’s report also showed UofSC has tested 2,507 people for COVID-19 between October 6 and October 8. There were 20 positive tests, but 614 results are still pending.
Right now, the percent positive of those 2,507 tests is 1.06%.
While there are 46 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,520.
University officials say 2,474 of those people have recovered from the virus.
As of Tuesday, 98.19% of the school’s isolation space is available.
The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.”
