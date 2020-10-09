RCSD searching for car involved in road rage shooting on Rabbit Run Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a road rage incident in the 1000 block of Rabbit Run Road.
The incident occurred Oct. 2 around 7:45 p.m. when a 23-year-old man driving a pickup truck pulled out of the parking lot of the Rabbit Run Mini Mart onto Rabbit Run Road and nearly drove into the path of a car traveling on Trotter Road.
The driver of the car drove slightly past the pickup and when it stopped the passenger in the car got out and shot at the driver of the pickup truck. The passenger then hoped back into the car and left the scene.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
RCSD asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can identify the car involved to submit a tip through crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.