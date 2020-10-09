Pair of football games postponed for Midlands high schools due to issues with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Midlands high school football teams will not take the field Friday night due to issues related to COVID-19.
Spring Valley’s contest against Northwestern has been postponed. According to the Trojans' athletics website, the game was postponed after “several individuals affiliated with the Vikings' program have reported COVID-like symptoms.”
The rescheduled date for Spring Valley and Northwestern will be announced later.
Also, Lower Richland will not face Chester tonight. According to Lower Richland head coach Marlin Taylor, the game was postponed after a Chester player was possibly exposed to COVID-19.
The game between the Diamond Hornets and the Cyclones will be played on October 30.
