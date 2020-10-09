Officials: 3-year-old attacked by dog in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A three-year-old child in Florence County is recovering after being attacked by a dog, according to officials.
Environmental services officer Todd Floyd said he was told the child was at their grandmother’s house in Scranton and was attacked by a dog chained in the backyard.
Floyd said the grandmother signed over ownership of the dog to the county after the incident, and the animal is now under a 10-day rabies quarantine. Floyd added he was also told the child remains in the hospital and is awaiting further treatment.
No other details were immediately available.
