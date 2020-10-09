Man in white van attempts to kidnap child in Lamar, officials say

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) – A man reportedly attempted to kidnap a child Thursday afternoon in Lamar, officials said.
According to the town of Lamar, the incident happened at Duke and Pine streets.
The child was walking to pick up her sisters from the bus stop when the suspect pulled up and asked if she wanted candy, officials said.
The suspect then reportedly exited the van and attempted to grab the girl’s wrist.
The girl managed to get away “before he got a good grip on her arm," according to the town of Lamar.
Officials describe the suspect as a bald white male with no facial hair. He was reportedly driving a white panel van with no windows.
The public is asked to call 911 with any information on the incident.
