Man denied bond after being arrested for armed robbery at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old man has now been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened in August, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Officials said Desmond Quiana Hampton and another suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Park Road in Lexington. Authorities said the two men stole more than $300 from the victim before leaving the scene.
Following the incident, police said Hampton left the state as the investigation continued. Authorities said Hampton hid from law enforcement in New York and Alabama over the past two months.
Hampton, a documented gang member according to Lexington Police, was arrested in Pelion on Tuesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the U.S. Marshals, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.
Hampton has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
He is being held without bond at the Lexington County Detention Center.
