Lexington man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a Lexington man beat his girlfriend to death and tried to say she died in an accident.
Scott Horton, 53, now faces a murder charge.
Officials say Horton’s girlfriend, Patricia Smerdell, was found dead in a home on Wynnsum Trail in mid-June. That’s in Red Bank, off Old Barnwell Road near Old Orangeburg Road.
The coroner said the woman died between June 18 and 20. Experts ruled Smerdell’s death was a homicide after conducting an autopsy.
She was beaten to death, deputies said.
When officials first talked to Horton, he told them she suffered her injuries in an accident.
“After reviewing evidence and a pathology report, investigators determined Horton physically assaulted Ms. Smerdell,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Horton was arrested Thursday, Oct. 8. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.
