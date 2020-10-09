Lexington County to add 3 locations for in-person absentee voting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three satellite locations for in-person absentee voting will open in Lexington County closer to election day, officials confirmed.
Here are the locations, dates and times:
- Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall - 120 West Church Street
- Monday, Oct. 19 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Irmo Town Hall - 7300 Woodrow Street
- Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- West Columbia Community Center - 754 B Avenue
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These locations will only be open for in-person absentee voting. That means voters may not drop off absentee ballots they received in the mail at these locations.
Election officials also said there is no curbside voting at any of the locations.
In addition to these new satellite voting locations, the main election office located at 605 West Main Street - Suite C in Lexington will have extended hours on two days.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, the office will be open until 6:30 p.m.
Voters may return their absentee ballots they received in the mail at that location at any time before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.