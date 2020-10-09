WATCH: Procession, funeral service for Ofc. Jacob Hancher at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach community will come together Friday to bid a final farewell to a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher was responding to a domestic violence call on Oct. 3 when he was fatally shot.
A public funeral service is taking place Friday at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Myrtle Beach police will escort Hancher’s body to the convention center.
Route and procession times are as follows:
- 11:30 a.m. – Line up for escort at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway. The staging area is the large parking lot at the corner of Highway 501 and Victory Lane on the south side of the campus.
- 12:15 p.m. – Escort will begin from the church. The procession will travel south on Highway 501 (lane 2), then north on Highway 17 Bypass (lane 3), turn east on Mr. Joe White Avenue, then north on Oak Street. The procession will then travel west into the convention center.
WMBF News will have live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. on air, on our website, news app, and Facebook page.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the procession and funeral service live
