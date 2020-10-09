Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Bernard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Bernard! He is a sweet 3-year-old Terrier mix who has been at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost two years and is sadly starting to lose hope of getting adopted.
Some of his favorite things are car rides, walks playing with other high-energy dogs and snacks. Treats are a great way to gain his trust and he’s eager to learn when they are involved.
Bernard needs a regimented leader who is attentive, active and willing to enforce boundaries and work on training. A fenced back yard for play time and exercise is a must! He will do best in a home without children but would thrive in a home with another dog!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Bernard!
