FIRST ALERT: Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days as we track periods of rain & storms from Delta in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware. Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Hurricane Delta. The storm’s remnant moisture could impact our area with rain and storms on and off for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· All eyes are on Hurricane Delta.
· We’ll begin seeing moisture, mainly in the form of clouds, over the Midlands today. A stray shower is possible late (20%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Periods of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 50% for Saturday and up to 70% for Sunday. Your entire weekend, though, will not be a washout.
· Rain will be on and off for Saturday and Sunday. We’re not tracking a continuous rain for your weekend.
· Some showers could stick around into Monday (30-40% chance).
· Highs will be in the 80s Sunday into early next week, then cool to the low 80s to upper 70s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Clouds are streaming in from Delta today, as is the humidity. Expect it to be a bit more muggy today with highs in the low 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers by the afternoon.
That chance of rain goes up tonight to 40% with lows in the upper 60s.
Most of the rain Saturday looks to be in the Upstate of SC and we in the Midlands have a few showers here and there. Expect a 50% chance of showers for us and a small chance of a thunderstorm. Because of that small risk we have posted an alert day.
Saturday night the chance of rain increases to 70% as Delta’s remnant moisture moves in from the southwest. Rain will be on and off throughout Sunday with breezy winds. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Expect around three quarters of an inch to about 2″ across the Midlands.
Showers linger into Monday. There’s a 40% chance of a few showers around the region as we still have moisture from Delta hanging out with us. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s. We are pretty warm into Tuesday and the chance of rain goes down. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Still Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (70%). Breezy. Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lingering Showers (40%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
