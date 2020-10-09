FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Saturday PM into Sunday as we track periods of rain & storms from Delta in the Midlands

Sunday will bring our highest chance of rain and storms to the Midlands. The rain will be scattered on and off. We could also see some isolated thunderstorms. There is also a threat for severe weather Sunday. Damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado are the biggest threats. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms. Rain chances are up to 70% Sunday. Some rain will likely hang around Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday.