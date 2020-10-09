FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Saturday PM into Sunday as we track periods of rain & storms from Delta in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re not tracking a weekend washout, but stay weather aware. Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Delta’s remnant moisture, which will likely impact our area with rain and storms on and off for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· All eyes are on Delta.
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Chance of rain late (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
· Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Periods of rain are possible Saturday and perhaps some thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 50% for Saturday and up to 70% for Sunday. Your entire weekend, though, will not be a washout.
· Rain will be on and off for Saturday and Sunday. We’re not tracking a continuous rain for your weekend.
· Some showers will likely stick around into Monday (30-40% chance).
· Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday through the middle of next week, then fall into the 70s by Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies across the Midlands, courtesy of Delta. A few showers are possible late in the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Alert Days are posted for Saturday PM into Sunday as we continue to track Delta’s remnant moisture in the Midlands. As the system moves inland and weakens, it will spread some of its energy and moisture toward our area.
On Saturday, we’re expecting periods of rain on and off on Saturday. We’re not expecting a washout though. Highest rain chances will arrive later in the day. An isolated storm is not out of the question late Saturday night. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Sunday will bring our highest chance of rain and storms to the Midlands. The rain will be scattered on and off. We could also see some isolated thunderstorms. There is also a threat for severe weather Sunday. Damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado are the biggest threats. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms. Rain chances are up to 70% Sunday. Some rain will likely hang around Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday.
For Monday, prepare for some rain here and there. (30-40% chance). Before it’s all said and done, Delta’s remnants will likely bring us up to an inch of rain. A few spots could see up to two inches. Watch out for flooding. Turn around, don’t drown.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through the middle of next week. Highs will cool into the upper 70s by Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers Late (20-30%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (40-50%). Storms Possible Late. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (70%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30-40%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Sill Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
