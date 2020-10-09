Authorities in Aiken seek missing 83-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

October 9, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Aiken are searching for Peggy Brakefield.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Brakefield was last seen at about 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Pepper Hill Nursing Center. The 83-year-old woman was wearing a yellow shirt, peach pants, and black tennis shoes.

Brakefield has grey hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 105 pounds.

If you have any information about Brakefield’s whereabouts, please call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

