York County man killed in single-car crash outside Winnsboro identified

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died in a single-car crash in rural Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.
The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on the US 321 Bypass near Winesap Road, troopers said. That’s about eight miles south of Winnsboro.
Steven Frank Gray, of Clover, was driving on 321 when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went down an embankment and overturned.
Gray was wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the car, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. He was the only person in the car.
When officials found him, he was pronounced dead, the coroner said.
The crash is under investigation by SCHP and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.
