76-year-old man missing from Blythewood assisted living home found safe

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a man who was missing from his assisted living home in Blythewood has been found and is safe.
John Santiago, 76, walked away from the facility on Wilson Boulevard, just north of the I-77 interchange, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
He left there sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.
Deputies brought out K9s to search for him, but they could not find him.
Santiago was found Thursday around 4 p.m., less than a mile from his assisted living home.
While he appeared to be safe, emergency crews are going to evaluate him to make sure he is OK.
