UofSC student wanted for deadly shooting on Senate St. turns himself in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One day after police announced the arrest of a suspect in the deadly shooting that happened near the University of South Carolina campus, the second suspect has turned himself in to police.
Zachery Williams, 20, turned himself in to the Columbia Police Department on Thursday morning with the assistance of his attorney, officials said.
UofSC confirmed Williams is a student who lives off campus.
His co-defendant, 20-year-old Xavier Glover, was arrested Wednesday.
Both men are charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of 26-year-old Wesley Brown, of Greenville.
Investigators believe Williams and Glover saw Brown walking alone in the 1700 block of Senate Street early Sunday morning.
Moments later, police say Williams approached Brown, stole his personal belongings and shot him before both suspects drove away from the scene.
Because police believe Williams was the shooter, he also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A couple out for a walk around 8 a.m. Sunday found Brown lying on the ground and called 911. When officers and medical personnel arrived, they pronounced him dead.
Officials said Brown was in Columbia for a wedding when he was shot and killed.
The area of Senate Street where the crime happened is just two blocks from the Horseshoe on UofSC’s campus.
It’s a neighborhood full of college students, many of whom told WIS they were shocked such a violent crime happened outside their door.
Both Williams and Glover are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
