Take part in the new WIS virtual postgame show ‘Outside the Pocket’
By Emery Glover | September 25, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 11:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturdays, join the WIS Sports Crew four our new virtual show “Outside the Pocket.”

This week, the guys gave their reactions following Saturday’s game between South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The WIS Sports Crew discusses today's game between the Gamecocks and the No. 3 Gators in the "Outside the Pocket" postgame show. >>> https://bit.ly/3cXuI8g

You can be a part of next week’s show as well.

To do so, email your name and phone number to John Romanski at john.romanski@gray.tv.

In order to participate, viewers must submit their name, phone number, and be available to talk during the show.

Join us for all the fun at 6:35 p.m right here or on the WIS Facebook page.

