Sheriff: Teenager robs relative at gunpoint, shoots man multiple times

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a teenager accused of robbing one of his relatives at gunpoint and shooting a man multiple times.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Jykeem Johnson who has Orangeburg and Calhoun County addresses. He has been charged with attempted murder in one case and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in a second case.
“These are two separate instances in which this person committed very violent crimes against his victims,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “One of his victims is still attempting to recover from serious gunshot wounds.”
Johnson’s first charges came from an Oct. 2 incident in which he is accused of robbing a relative at gunpoint and taking another firearm, a quantity of cash and clothing after a dispute over missing money.
“Then on October 4 the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a multi-vehicle collision that happened at Charleston Highway and Weatherford Road just before 1 a.m.,” OSCO officials said.
A report states it was discovered that a 19-year-old victim in one of the vehicles had been shot multiple times resulting in Johnson’s attempted murder charge.
“This individual has been running wild for a while,” Ravenell said. “We’re looking at other things he may be connected to.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.