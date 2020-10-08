LCSD: Driver in early morning collision on I-20 E dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a driver involved in an early morning collision on I-20 East after being told that the driver died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
LCSD officers say witnesses at the scene claim that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted following the single-vehicle collision.
The collision occurred near the SC-6 Swansea and Lexington exit at 5:16 Thursday morning. This resulted in the right lane of this portion of the interstate being closed.
This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic is still currently backed up and the right lane is still closed.
No further details are available at this time.
