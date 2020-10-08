Richland One announces changes to football schedules for teams due to COVID-19

Richland One announces changes to football schedules for teams due to COVID-19
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Emery Glover | October 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 6:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, officials with Richland School District One announced changes to six football games for programs within their district.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

Of those changes, three games have been rescheduled due to issues with COVID-19 related to members of the opposing teams, according to Richland One athletics director Bob Matz. Three other games have been postponed for the same reason. Five of the games that have been impacted are varsity football contests while one JV game had to be rescheduled as well.

Here’s a look at the new changes:

RESCHEDULED GAMES

  • Dreher vs. Westwood (JV) - rescheduled for October 29
  • Dreher vs. Westwood (varsity) - rescheduled for October 30
  • Lower Richland vs. Mid-Carolina - rescheduled for November 5 (originally scheduled for October 16)

POSTPONED GAMES

  • Columbia vs. Batesburg-Leesville
  • Eau Claire vs. Newberry
  • Keenan vs. Mid-Carolina

The dates for postponed games will be announced at a later time.

Four of the varsity games were set to take place on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.