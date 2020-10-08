Richland One announces changes to football schedules for teams due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, officials with Richland School District One announced changes to six football games for programs within their district.
Of those changes, three games have been rescheduled due to issues with COVID-19 related to members of the opposing teams, according to Richland One athletics director Bob Matz. Three other games have been postponed for the same reason. Five of the games that have been impacted are varsity football contests while one JV game had to be rescheduled as well.
Here’s a look at the new changes:
RESCHEDULED GAMES
POSTPONED GAMES
- Columbia vs. Batesburg-Leesville
- Eau Claire vs. Newberry
- Keenan vs. Mid-Carolina
The dates for postponed games will be announced at a later time.
Four of the varsity games were set to take place on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.