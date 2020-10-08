My Take: A few things to keep in mind about absentee voting in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s here. Absentee voting is officially underway in South Carolina.
In just a matter of days, we have seen a record-setting number of people come out to the polls, eager to make their voices heard now. For many, this may be the first-time voting absentee. And, as you might expect, there are a lot of questions. And we want to help.
Here are some examples of what we’re hearing from you.
“What if someone requested to vote by mail, but now needs to vote in person?”
Well, according to the election commission, you need to wait for your ballot to arrive in the mail. Then you can either fill it out and return to an election’s office in person or bring it back still empty to vote in person.
Here’s another one: “When will I receive my mail in ballot in the mail. I mailed the application several weeks ago.”
You can track your ballot. Just go to SCvotes.org and click check my absentee ballot. After it says your ballot was issued, it should only be three or four days. If it takes more than a week, call your county election office.
“What about the ruling requiring a witness signature?”
After much back and forth in lower courts, the Supreme Court has ruled all absentee ballots must have a witness signature. But people who have already sent in their ballots are exempt. And witnesses can be pretty much anyone. And you don’t need a notary or anything special other than the actual signature.
So, if you plan to vote absentee, keep these points in mind. And whether it’s absentee or in person on November 3rd, be sure to cast a ballot to have your say in the outcome of Decision 2020.
