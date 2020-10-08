Lexington Police seek suspects wanted for stealing items from Goodwill store

Lexington Police seek suspects wanted for stealing items from Goodwill store
Lexington Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Goodwill store on Sunset Boulevard on September 1. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:46 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify suspects wanted for stealing from a Goodwill store.

Officials said the suspects were seen coming into the Goodwill location on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington on September 1.

Police said the suspects left the store in a white four-door sedan.

Officials did not say what was stolen from the store.

If you have any information about these suspects, please call Sergeant Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1504.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.