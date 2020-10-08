Lexington Police seek suspects wanted for stealing items from Goodwill store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify suspects wanted for stealing from a Goodwill store.
Officials said the suspects were seen coming into the Goodwill location on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington on September 1.
Police said the suspects left the store in a white four-door sedan.
Officials did not say what was stolen from the store.
If you have any information about these suspects, please call Sergeant Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1504.
