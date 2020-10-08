FIRST ALERT: Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days as we track periods of rain & storms from Delta in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware. Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Hurricane Delta. The storm’s remnant moisture could impact our area with rain and storms on and off for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
· All eyes are on Hurricane Delta.
· We’ll begin seeing moisture, mainly in the form of clouds, over the Midlands Friday. A stray shower is possible late (20%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Periods of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 50% for Saturday and up to 70% for Sunday. Your entire weekend, though, will not be a washout.
· Rain will be on and off for Saturday and Sunday. We’re not tracking a continuous rain for your weekend.
· Some showers could stick around into Monday (30-40% chance).
· Highs will be in the 80s Sunday into early next week, then fall into the 70s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see increasing clouds across the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
All eyes are still on Hurricane Delta. This storm will likely impact us over the next few days.
In fact, on Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies from the system. Most of the day will be dry, but a late day shower or two could develop (20%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
Alert Days, though, are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Delta’s remnant moisture in the Midlands.
Delta is expected to make a U.S. landfall as a strong hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast, most likely Louisiana, Friday. As the system moves inland and weakens, it will spread some of its energy and moisture toward the Midlands Saturday and Sunday.
At this time, we’re not expecting a weekend washout. However, don’t let your guard down.
We’re expecting periods of rain on and off and potentially some isolated thunderstorms Saturday, but especially on Sunday. Rain chances are around 50% Saturday, then up to 70% on Sunday.
Again, the rain will be on and off, so have your rain gear handy.
Some areas could see more than an inch of rainfall through the weekend into Monday. In fact, rain chances Monday are around 30-40%. We also can’t rule out some severe weather by the weekend, so stay tuned. At this time, the threat for severe weather remains low.
Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s, then in the low to mid 80s Sunday through early next week.
Temperatures will cool into the 70s by Wednesday.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Still Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (70%). Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lingering Showers (30-40%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
