Fifth suspect arrested, one sought in connection with shooting death of 72-year-old Newberry woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department has now arrested a fifth person in connection with the shooting death of a 72-year-old woman.
Officials said 21-year-old Trevon Joe Rinehart was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.
Authorities said tips they received while interviewing witnesses along with tips they followed ultimately led to Rinehart being named as a suspect in the case.
Rinehart is being held without bond.
Previously, Newberry Police arrested four others in connection with this case. Now, they are looking for another suspect who they believe was also involved.
Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Jalen Derand Glymph. He is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.
Officials said Glymph should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, avoid contact with him and call 911.
If you have any information about Glymph’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.