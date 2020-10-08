Deputies find 85-year-old man dead in his backyard during welfare check

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies doing a welfare check at the request of a man’s family found the man dead in his backyard in Irmo.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating what happened.
Wednesday morning, deputies were sent to the 200 block of Aristides Drive, in a neighborhood near the Northwest Family YMCA, to check on the man.
His family told RCSD they had not heard from him in several days.
Deputies found the 85-year-old man dead in his backyard with trauma to his head.
The man has not been identified.
Deputies do not suspect foul play, but they are investigating.
RCSD said it would provide more information as the investigation continues.
