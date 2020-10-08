Clarendon County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man faces felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Investigators accuse Daniel Spulecki Sr., 63, of Manning, of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material (formerly known as child pornography*).
He was arrested Wednesday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Spulecki faces two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each of those four charges is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Spulecki was booked into the Clarendon County Detention Center, but it’s not clear if he is still in custody.
*NOTE FROM OFFICIALS: Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.
