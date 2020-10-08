Caught on camera: Burglary suspects wanted for theft from home under construction

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to identify two men wanted on burglary charges.
The suspects were caught on camera Sunday, Oct. 4 around 2 a.m. going through a home under construction in the 1300 block of Bookman Road, deputies said. That’s outside Elgin, just north of the intersection of Bookman and Two Notch roads.
More than $7,000 worth of construction equipment and other tools were stolen during two separate burglaries, the homeowner told deputies.
After the first theft on Sept. 30, he installed several cameras on the property.
Surveillance video shows two men at the house in the middle of the night, cutting a chain to enter the property.
The suspects are seen taking several items.
Anyone who recognizes the men should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
(Deputies said the timestamp and date on the surveillance video is incorrect. The theft happened around 2 a.m. Oct. 4.)
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.