Report: Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

“It is tough every week going against the best guy,” he continued to MassLive. “(You can’t) have one play that you slack off. I try and focus on each and every play and try not to let my team down. Going in each and every week you know the ball is coming your way, that is the thing you do know because you’re covering the best guy. Sometimes being on another guy you know the ball might not come your way, but you still play hard. When you’re covering the best guy the ball can come to you every single play, so that is the thing that drives me each and every week.”