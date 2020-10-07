Police: Rep. Nancy Mace’s car vandalized, keyed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says that Republican South Carolina congressional candidate Nancy Mace’s car has been vandalized.
Officers say they first responded to a call from Mace at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the Bowman Road Nordstrom Rack parking lot.
Police say the words “F*** YOU” were scratched into the driver’s side back passenger door along with a long scratch on the driver’s door.
Incident reports state that Mace did not suspect anyone of the vandalism, nor did she park next to anyone or have anyone follow her into the store.
Police say they have checked surrounding surveillance footage but are yet to find an image of the suspect.
The MPPD says this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
