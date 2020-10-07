Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Orangeburg Co. identified

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was hit by a car and killed in Orangeburg County has been identified.
It happened Saturday, Oct. 3 around 4:30 a.m. on SC 6 near Middleton Street in Eutawville, officials confirmed.
Demetrius Sweat, 32, of Holly Hill, was in the roadway when the driver of a SUV going west on SC 6 hit him, troopers said.
Sweat died at the scene from injuries caused by the crash, the coroner said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.
