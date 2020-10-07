Loved ones, community gather for candlelight vigil to honor fallen MBPD officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the life of fallen Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Jacob Hancher.
He was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute Saturday night along 14th Avenue South.
The Candlelight Rosary Vigil was held at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbarium at the Catholic Church of St. James where Hancher was a parishioner. People are asked to bring their own rosary, candle and chair for the vigil.
During his time as a parishioner of the church, he served as a missionary on a 2017 mission to Honduras, and that’s where he met his best friend Alexander Hernandez.
Hernandez said Hancher loved to try new things and the two would go to concerts together.
He said even though his friend’s life was cut short, his life would be so different if he had never met Hancher.
“I felt like he taught me a lot just by being a person. I felt like I grew along with him,” Hernandez said. “I mean you don’t find friendships like that. It’s very rare to find people that you feel like they’re like brothers. And just the thought of not being able to have met him, or not being able to spend that time with him, it would just be a little different. You just don’t find friends like that.”
Hancher’s youth group leader told WMBF News that every Sunday morning, he and his mom would come to Sunday Mass and he will be missed deeply by the whole church community.
