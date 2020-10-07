FIRST ALERT: Alert Days posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track periods of rain & storms from Delta in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Hurricane Delta. The storm’s remnant moisture could impact our area with rain and storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s.
· High temperatures will warm into the low/mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
· All eyes are on Hurricane Delta. · Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Periods of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 50% for Saturday and up to 70% for Sunday. Your entire weekend, though, will not be a washout.
· We’ll need to watch for the threat of potential severe storms this weekend.
· Some showers could stick around into early Monday (30% chance).
· Highs will be in the 80s this weekend into early next week, then fall into the 70s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
More clouds are expected Friday. A late day shower or two could develop (20%) in advance of Delta in the tropics. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Heads up! Let’s be weather aware here in the Midlands into the weekend.
Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Delta’s remnant moisture in the Midlands.
Delta is expected to make U.S. landfall as a strong hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast, most likely Louisiana, by Friday. As the system moves inland and weakens, it will spread some of its energy and moisture toward the Midlands Saturday and Sunday.
At this time, we’re not expecting a weekend washout. However, don’t let your guard down.
We’re expecting periods of rain and potentially some isolated thunderstorms Saturday, but especially on Sunday. Rain chances are around 50% Saturday, then up to 70% on Sunday.
Some areas could see more than an inch of rainfall through the weekend into early Monday morning. In fact, rain chances Monday are around 30%. We also can’t rule out some severe weather by the weekend, so stay tuned.
Highs this weekend into early next week will be in the 80s.
Temperatures will cool into the 70s by Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds, Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Still Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (70%). Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Morning Showers (30%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
