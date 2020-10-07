FIRST ALERT: Alert Days posted for Saturday, Sunday as Delta brings periods of rain & storms to Midlands

Saturday is an alert day as Delta moves north and that keeps us under mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of some rain showers. Morning lows are mild, in the upper 60s and highs reach near 80. The chance of rain goes up Saturday night into Sunday to around 70%. Sunday we keep the alert day active as the chance of thunderstorms is a little greater. As of now it looks like around a quarter inch of rain to around an inch and a quarter is possible. Both Saturday and Sunday do not look like washouts right now. Expect on and off again showers and a few storms throughout the weekend.