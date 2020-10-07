FIRST ALERT: Alert Days posted for Saturday, Sunday as Delta brings periods of rain & storms to Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Hurricane Delta. The storm’s remnant moisture could impact our area with rain and storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s today and low 80s Friday.
· All eyes are on Hurricane Delta.
· Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Periods of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 50% for Saturday and up to 70% for Sunday. Your entire weekend, though, will not be a washout.
· We’ll need to watch for the threat of potential severe storms this weekend.
· Some showers could stick around into early Monday (30% chance).
· Highs will be in the 80s this weekend into early next week, then fall into the 70s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We are warming up today! Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon, but the humidity won’t be too terribly bad. Skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon hours.
Humidity from Hurricane Delta starts to arrive Friday, the humidity goes up and clouds increase. There’s a 20% chance of some showers in the late afternoon hours. Delta makes landfall in Louisiana late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. It looks to weaken a little as it moves into drier air, cooler water, and more shear. Morning lows are in the low 60s Friday morning and we have low 80s for highs. Skies are mostly cloudy.
Saturday is an alert day as Delta moves north and that keeps us under mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of some rain showers. Morning lows are mild, in the upper 60s and highs reach near 80. The chance of rain goes up Saturday night into Sunday to around 70%. Sunday we keep the alert day active as the chance of thunderstorms is a little greater. As of now it looks like around a quarter inch of rain to around an inch and a quarter is possible. Both Saturday and Sunday do not look like washouts right now. Expect on and off again showers and a few storms throughout the weekend.
Monday has a few more clouds with partly cloudy skies and a better chance of showers, near 30%, than originally thought. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
Tuesday is a little drier as high pressure builds back into the region. Expect upper 60s for lows and low 80s for highs. Then a cool high pressure system moves to the north on Wednesday and wedges some cooler air against the mountains dropping our temps to the low 60s in the morning and mid 70s by the afternoon.
Today: Sun & Clouds, Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Still Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (70%). Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.