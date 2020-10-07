Family of 14-year-old shot and killed on front porch in Orangeburg Co. mourns

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager as Tyler Benjamin. Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at a home on Tee Vee Road in Elloree. Tyler’s mother, Rashika Oliver, said that he was walking out of the front door when he was shot on the front porch of the home. She said she wasn’t home at the time and is heartbroken to have her 14-year-old son taken from her.