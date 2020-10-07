FAIR CATCH: Success for Gamecocks moving forward boils down to confidence, execution

“I think that, when you talk in terms of that, it’s those five to seven to eight plays of putting yourself in a position to win in those situations,” Muschamp said when asked about the concept of learning how to win. “Now, part of that goes into coaching, of putting your guys in a position to make a play and they have that opportunity. They need to make the play. So, it’s twofold in my opinion and I do think that you will yourself to win. You believe you’re going to win. You know you’re going to win and that’s something that comes from confidence.”