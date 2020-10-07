CPD: 1 arrested, 1 sought in connection with deadly shooting on Senate Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Senate Street on October 4.
According to officials, Xavier York Glover has been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.
Investigators believe Glover and another suspect saw a man walking along the 1700 block of Senate Street on Sunday morning. Moments later, Glover and the second suspect approached the man, stole his personal belongings, and shot him before driving away from the scene.
Later that morning, a couple found the victim and called 911. When officers and medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown.
CPD is also searching for Zachery Jamell Williams. The 20-year-old Williams is wanted for murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to police, Williams may be driving a white or gray 2002 Honda CR-V with South Carolina license tag LLA-715.
Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about Williams' whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
