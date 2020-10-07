Absentee voters face long lines as Richland Co. satellite voting locations open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five more in-person absentee voting locations opened in Richland County on Wednesday.
But even with the added options of places for people to vote, many faced long lines as the system struggled.
Richland County election officials said voting machines were working, but the voter registration system was down. That system is managed by the State Election Commission.
The state commission later said their statewide system was not down, but there were local connection issues at two voting locations in Richland County -- North Springs Park and Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center.
WIS reporter Caroline Coleburn has been going between Richland County voting locations Wednesday to see what voters have experienced.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.