VOTING 101: Answers to frequently asked questions about SC absentee voting

S.C. ELECTIONS: It can vary. Go to scVOTES.gov and click “Check My Absentee Ballot.” There you will see the date your application was issued, the date it was received by the county office, the date your ballot was issued, and the date your ballot was received by the county office. Once you application is received, give it a couple of days and check to see if it was issued. If so, give it three or four says to arrive in the mail.