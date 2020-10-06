UofSC reports 38 active COVID-19 cases on campus Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, there are a total of 38 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
Of those cases, 33 are students and 5 are employees.
This is a decrease in cases since last Friday.
Since Tuesday, UofSC has tested 1,024 people for COVID-19. There were 3 positive tests, but 419 results are still pending.
Right now, the percent positive of those 1,024 tests is .50%.
While there are 38 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,494.
University officials say 2,456 of those people have recovered from the virus.
As of Tuesday, 97.34% of the school’s isolation space is available.
The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.”
