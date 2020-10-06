UofSC reports 38 active COVID-19 cases on campus Tuesday

UofSC reports 38 active COVID-19 cases on campus Tuesday
Officials say 2,375 people who have had COVID-19 on campus this fall have recovered. (Source: UofSC)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 5:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, there are a total of 38 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.

Of those cases, 33 are students and 5 are employees.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

This is a decrease in cases since last Friday.

Since Tuesday, UofSC has tested 1,024 people for COVID-19. There were 3 positive tests, but 419 results are still pending.

Right now, the percent positive of those 1,024 tests is .50%.

While there are 38 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,494.

University officials say 2,456 of those people have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, 97.34% of the school’s isolation space is available.

The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.