Silent Witness ceremony remembers domestic violence victims who have died

Silent Witness ceremony held in remembrance of victims of fatal domestic violence (Source: Attorney Generals Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 6, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 4:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office held its 23rd annual Silent Witness Ceremony on the south steps of the State House this afternoon.

During the virtual ceremony, Attorney General Alan Wilson called the names of 36 women and 6 men from across the state who lost their lives as the result of domestic violence in 2019.

2019 SILENT WITNESS VICTIMS

Margaret Blanding, 18, Anderson County

Lisa Robinson, 45, Anderson County

Lorice Richard, 38, Berkeley County

Ebony Claire, 37, Charleston County

De’Ja Dantley, 23, Charleston County

Linda Gallman, 70, Cherokee County

Mildred Motes, 34, Cherokee County

Andrel McCrorey, 21, Chester County

Latwanyept Stover, 37, Chester County

Danny Thomas, 39, Chester County

Jessica Purvis McFaddin, 40, Clarendon County

Ida Mays, 48, Colleton County

Jorday Nelson, 29, Colleton County

Sarah Nelson, 83, Dorchester County

Lynda Kay Shuler, 54, Dorchester County

Karen Simmons Yarborough, 63, Dorchester County

Bridget Tingen, 46, Florence County

Aqua Barksdale, 29, Greenville County

David Edens, 22, Greenville County

Erin Henry, 25, Greenville County

Josephine Barton, 66, Kershaw County

Kimberley Alger, 66, Lancaster County

Victoria Sims, 24, Lancaster County

Roselynn Cedeno, 45, Lexington County

Jennifer Lynn First, 37, Lexington County

Joanie Leigh Youmans, 42, Lexington County

Wanda Reeves, 38, Marion County

Leroy Williams, 60, Marlboro County

Crystal Hood, 41, Newberry County

Robert McWaters, 46, Orangeburg County

Tracey Gillespie Nix, 59, Pickens County

Ariana Johnson, 31, Richland County

Brittany Johnson, 31, Richland County

Nivia Johnson, 38, Richland County

Christina Martin, 45, Richland County

Raekisha Masslieno, 38, Richland County

Jamaine McFadden, 47, Richland County

Cynthia Ohans, 26, Richland County

Tiana Perry, 23, Richland County

Angela Faulkner, 47, Spartanburg County

Quanisha Fernanders, 23, Spartanburg County

Sharee Bradley, 29, Sumter County

Volunteers held life-sized silhouettes representing victims as they stood on the State House steps. A bell was rung for each victim as their name was read aloud. An additional 43rd silhouette represented potential unknown victims.

“It is important that we commemorate the lives of those lost to domestic violence to both honor the victims and shed light on this terrible crime,” said Wilson. “We must recognize that we are contending with a cycle of violence in our state. When an individual is victimized, others are often witnesses to the violence, including children. We need to continue to try to prevent domestic violence while also best-positioning law enforcement and prosecutors to hold perpetrators accountable.”

During the ceremony, Attorney General Wilson made special remarks to highlight the problem of violence against women.

It was noted that for the first time in two decades South Carolina was not in the top 10 states for men killing women.

South Carolina ranked 11th in the latest national report. Click here for a statistical breakdown of each county.

