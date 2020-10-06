Silent Witness ceremony remembers domestic violence victims who have died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office held its 23rd annual Silent Witness Ceremony on the south steps of the State House this afternoon.
During the virtual ceremony, Attorney General Alan Wilson called the names of 36 women and 6 men from across the state who lost their lives as the result of domestic violence in 2019.
2019 SILENT WITNESS VICTIMS
Margaret Blanding, 18, Anderson County
Lisa Robinson, 45, Anderson County
Lorice Richard, 38, Berkeley County
Ebony Claire, 37, Charleston County
De’Ja Dantley, 23, Charleston County
Linda Gallman, 70, Cherokee County
Mildred Motes, 34, Cherokee County
Andrel McCrorey, 21, Chester County
Latwanyept Stover, 37, Chester County
Danny Thomas, 39, Chester County
Jessica Purvis McFaddin, 40, Clarendon County
Ida Mays, 48, Colleton County
Jorday Nelson, 29, Colleton County
Sarah Nelson, 83, Dorchester County
Lynda Kay Shuler, 54, Dorchester County
Karen Simmons Yarborough, 63, Dorchester County
Bridget Tingen, 46, Florence County
Aqua Barksdale, 29, Greenville County
David Edens, 22, Greenville County
Erin Henry, 25, Greenville County
Josephine Barton, 66, Kershaw County
Kimberley Alger, 66, Lancaster County
Victoria Sims, 24, Lancaster County
Roselynn Cedeno, 45, Lexington County
Jennifer Lynn First, 37, Lexington County
Joanie Leigh Youmans, 42, Lexington County
Wanda Reeves, 38, Marion County
Leroy Williams, 60, Marlboro County
Crystal Hood, 41, Newberry County
Robert McWaters, 46, Orangeburg County
Tracey Gillespie Nix, 59, Pickens County
Ariana Johnson, 31, Richland County
Brittany Johnson, 31, Richland County
Nivia Johnson, 38, Richland County
Christina Martin, 45, Richland County
Raekisha Masslieno, 38, Richland County
Jamaine McFadden, 47, Richland County
Cynthia Ohans, 26, Richland County
Tiana Perry, 23, Richland County
Angela Faulkner, 47, Spartanburg County
Quanisha Fernanders, 23, Spartanburg County
Sharee Bradley, 29, Sumter County
Volunteers held life-sized silhouettes representing victims as they stood on the State House steps. A bell was rung for each victim as their name was read aloud. An additional 43rd silhouette represented potential unknown victims.
“It is important that we commemorate the lives of those lost to domestic violence to both honor the victims and shed light on this terrible crime,” said Wilson. “We must recognize that we are contending with a cycle of violence in our state. When an individual is victimized, others are often witnesses to the violence, including children. We need to continue to try to prevent domestic violence while also best-positioning law enforcement and prosecutors to hold perpetrators accountable.”
During the ceremony, Attorney General Wilson made special remarks to highlight the problem of violence against women.
It was noted that for the first time in two decades South Carolina was not in the top 10 states for men killing women.
South Carolina ranked 11th in the latest national report. Click here for a statistical breakdown of each county.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.