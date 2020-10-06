SCHP investigating fatal hit and run incident on US-301 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for community assistance to help locate a tractor-trailer believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run.
At approximately 5:40 a.m., a 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on US-301 when it struck a tractor-trailer in the rear.
The tractor-trailer then left the scene of the accident.
The driver of the Nissan Frontier died from injuries sustained in the collision. The Coroner’s Office has not released their identity.
The make and model of the tractor-trailer is unknown at this time. Officials say the tractor-trailer was loaded with logs at the time of the collision. The trailer may have damage to the rear bumper area.
