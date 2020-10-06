SCHP: Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 601

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 601, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials believe the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. September 24 near Lone Star Road. However, the vehicle was not discovered until October 2.
According to SCHP, a 2000 Mercedes E320 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 601 when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, hit several trees, and ejected the driver. The vehicle overturned and landed on the driver.
Officials said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
