SCHP: 1 dead following single-vehicle collision on Hwy 76 in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Newberry on Oct. 5 at 10:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 76 near Riser Road.
Officials say that a 1991 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 76 when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, a fence and several trees.
The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped inside the vehicle.
They died from fatal injuries at the scene. The driver was the only occupant of the pickup.
This story will be updated once more details become available.
