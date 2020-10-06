Richland Two to hold Facebook Live event to discuss Phase 2 of reopening plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will host a Facebook Live event to discuss Phase 2 of the district’s reopening plan.
Richland Two has projected it will move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan on October 26.
The district’s Back-To-School Task Force identified the projected reopening date based on disease activity data for Richland County, disease activity for the zip codes in the Richland Two attendance area, and guidance from Prisma Health officials, the Richland Two COVID Advisory Group, and officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
To watch the livestream, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.