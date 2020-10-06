Man, woman arrested for possession of fentanyl in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriffs Office has announced the arrest of a man and woman in connection with drug-related charges.
James Wesley Riley, 41, and Brittany Leigh Harris, 35, are being charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Riley is currently out on multiple drug-related bonds for distribution and/or possession of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
KCSO says they have had a noticeable spike in drug overdoses. These cases are believed to be linked to heroin and fentanyl use.
Deputies have been administering NARCAN and CPR on overdose patients at a growing rate.
KCSO deputies are continuing to make drug arrests and are aggressively looking for drug dealers in Kershaw County.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.