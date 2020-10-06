Lee Correctional Officer arrested for sending sexually explicit photos to inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services have announced the arrest of a lieutenant at Lee Correctional Institution.
Micaela Addison, 35, of Lumberton, N.C., has been charged with misconduct in office.
On March 5, it was discovered that Addison was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Officials say Addison communicated with the inmate via video phone calls. Sexually explicit and nude photographs of Addison were found on the inmate’s contraband cellphone.
Addison is no longer employed by the department.
