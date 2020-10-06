Irmo man convicted of murdering 25-year-old woman to spend decades in prison

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A jury quickly found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Lexington in 2019 and the judge has sentenced him to decades in prison.
Joseph Henry shot 25-year-old Alexis Azarigian on the morning of Feb. 21 as the two were riding in a car with other people, evidence proved.
Azarigian was sitting in the front passenger seat and Henry was sitting in the back behind her. They were in an argument when Henry pulled out a gun and shot Azarigian point-blank in the back of the head.
The driver of the car pulled over in the Fellowship Baptist Church parking lot on Augusta Road in Lexington to try to get help.
Witnesses testified that Henry stated, “You know who I am; you know what I do; and I do what I say,” after the shooting.
He ran away from the car when the driver stopped for help. Witnesses identified Henry as “Pluto,” one of his known aliases. Police caught up to him about 30 minutes after the shooting and arrested him.
Both the driver of the car and another passenger testified Henry was angry with Azarigian and shot her.
Azarigian died in the hospital the next day.
Henry’s trial was the first to happen in Lexington County since the courthouse had closed over COVID-19 concerns.
The jury found him guilty on Oct. 5.
During a sentencing hearing, Azarigian’s mother, Vicki, shared the lifelong impact her daughter’s murder has had:
“It was so easy to fall in love with Alexis. Her smile, her beautiful eyes, her infectious laugh and her very large loving heart. Her life was brutally ripped away from her. Her dreams, her goals, her successes, her path in life destroyed by an act that was so callous, heartless, and full of intention by this person to kill her.”
Azarigian, who was from Chapin, attended Chapin High School and was a graduate of Newberry Academy. She worked as a trainer at Gold’s Gym before her murder.
A judge sentenced Henry to 35 years for murder and five years on a weapons charge. Those sentences will run consecutively for a total of 40 years.
Henry is not eligible for parole.
