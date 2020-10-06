Greenville man visiting Columbia for wedding found dead near UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Greenville man in town for a wedding was found dead in downtown Columbia over the weekend.
Police were called around 8 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Senate Street, near Henderson Street, when two people out for a walk found the man lying on the ground.
Emergency crews determined the man had died. Investigators say the victim is 26-year-old Wesley Brown, of Greenville, South Carolina.
Brown was alone when he was shot, police said. He died from “complications of a gunshot wound,” the coroner confirmed.
Neighbors said Senate Street is safe, with many University of South Carolina students and families living in the houses along this street.
But what they woke up to on Sunday morning was shocking and unsettling.
“We were greeted with police tape and our entire block from Henderson to Barnwell was taped off,” Meredith Taylor, a neighbor, said. "We were immediately alarmed.
Taylor lives directly across the street from where she said police found Brown’s body.
“Our first initial reaction was surprise, and then we felt extremely sad and unsettled by this crime,” she said.
Taylor said she and her husband were awake until 11:30 p.m. and didn’t see or hear anything suspicious.
“I didn’t consider us to be that heavy of sleepers -- especially for it being now pronounced a gunshot wound,” Taylor said.
Police said Brown came to Columbia to attend a wedding.
He was found dead in a neighborhood where shootings are rare.
“Everyone is always walking on the sidewalks, a lot of nice houses, and it’s a block from USC’s campus," Jozi Schwartzbauer, a college student, said. "And I always feel safe on campus, as well.”
However, the incident has changed things for many residents.
“I’m definitely a little more suspicious just walking on the sidewalks,” Schwartzbauer said. “It makes you feel a little more aware of your surroundings now.”
Taylor said she hopes Brown’s family is cared for during this difficult time, and that additional safety measures are taken in the neighborhood.
“If there are more patrols, I think that would be extremely helpful in promoting a feeling of comfort in the neighborhood and making sure that whoever is responsible for this crime is brought justice,” Taylor said.
No arrests have been made. Columbia police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances and the motive surrounding the death.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips may also be submitted at midlandscrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.
